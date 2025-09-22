Allgeier rushed once for four yards and caught one of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

After 26 rushing attempts through the first two weeks, Allgeier's muted role was a product of Sunday's game script, as the Falcons got in an early hole and tried to pass their way out of it. Allgeier is still the top backup behind Bijan Robinson, despite undrafted rookie Nathan Carter getting more touches against Carolina. All of Carter's attempts came on Atlanta's final drive, and he fumbled on his last carry.