Allgeier rushed four times for 16 yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the 49ers.

Allgeier was a non-factor Sunday and got banged up in the fourth quarter. He returned a few plays later but didn't see any more touches. In the Falcons' three wins, Allgeier has rushed 42 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. In their losses, the backup RB has totaled only 44 rushing yards on 15 attempts. When Atlanta gets behind, the game script limits Allgeier's fantasy value.