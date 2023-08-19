Allgeier carried the ball once for -1 yards in Friday's 13-13 tie against the Bengals in preseason action.

Allgeier was the first back on the field and carried the ball for seven yards on the opening play from scrimmage, though the gain was ultimately washed out due to a holding penalty. He touched the ball only one additional time, which resulted in a loss. Bijan Robinson led the backfield Friday and will do the same when the Falcons kick off the regular season against the Panthers.