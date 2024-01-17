Allgeier finished the 2023 campaign with 186 rushing attempts for 683 yards and four touchdowns in 17 appearances. He also caught 18 of 23 targets for 193 receiving yards and an additional score.

After totaling 226 touches for 1,174 yards in 16 games as a rookie, Allgeier recorded 204 touches for 876 yards across 17 appearances in Year 2. Allgeier's drop in production was expected after the addition of 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson, but it wasn't necessarily due to a reduced role on offense. The 2022 fifth-round pick simply struggled to replicate the 4.9 yards per carry he generated last season and posted a modest 3.7 mark this year. It's unclear if Cordarrelle Patterson will return next season, as he's entering a void year, but Robinson and Allgeier should be back at the top of Atlanta's running back depth chart in 2024, barring a major splash in free agency. However, it's also worth noting that Arthur Smith has been fired, so the Falcons' run-heavy offense may be overhauled depending on who gets hired.