Allgeier recorded 15 carries for 51 yards during Sunday's 28-14 victory over the 49ers.
Allgeier saw one fewer rushing attempt and totaled eight fewer yards than Caleb Huntley, though neither running back saw any work work in the passing game. With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) sidelined, the rookie Allgeier has rushed 23 times for 129 yards while securing his only target for 20 yards over the past two weeks. Both running backs figure to see increased work as long as Patterson remains on injured reserve, but their overall potential will continue to be limited as long as they continue to split carries.
