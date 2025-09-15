Allgeier recorded 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings. He added one reception on one target for four yards.

The Falcons led for the entire game but truly took control in the second half. As a result, 12 of Allgeier's carries came in the final two quarters, and he took advantage by tallying gains of 17 and 13 yards as well as finding the end zone five yards away in the final five minutes of game time. Allgeier will likely need this type of game script to be fantasy relevant, though that could occur again in Week 3 against Carolina.