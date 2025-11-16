Allgeier logged three carries for 10 yards and a touchdown and added two catches on as many targets for six yards during the Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Allgeier logged 11 carries during the Falcons' Week 10 OT loss to the Cardinals, but he was far less involved in the running game during Sunday's loss. Bijan Robinson led the way for the Falcons with 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 27 touches, but Allgeier punched in a one-yard touchdown run of his own late in the second quarter to salvage his fantasy production. Allgeier is now up to seven rushing touchdowns through 10 regular-season games, which is as many as he accumulated across the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons. Next up for the Falcons is a Week 12 road clash against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 23.