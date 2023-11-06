Allgeier rushed the ball 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings. He added two catches for negative nine yards.

Allgeier saw 14 touches as compared to 13 for Bijan Robinson. That was dictated in part by a Robinson fumble that pushed him to the bench for two possessions, but the split in workload would have been close regardless. Allgeier was significantly less efficient on the ground, but he ended up with a five-yard touchdown rush late in the fourth that appeared to clinch the win for Atlanta. Though his workload fluctuates from week to week, he maintains a significant role in the offense.