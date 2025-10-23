default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allgeier (hip/knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Allgeier maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to full participation during Week 8 prep. Even if he's able to suit up Sunday versus the Dolphins, though, his workload remains to be seen because he's handled double-digit touches in four of six appearances this season but combined for six touches in the other two contests.

More News