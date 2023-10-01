Allgeier carried the ball seven times for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

For the second straight week, Allgeier's touches were in single digits as rookie Bijan Robinson takes firm control of the Atlanta backfield. Allgeier's done little to win back a bigger workload -- since he scored two TDs in the Falcons' opener, he's averaged just 2.5 yards per carry (76 yards on 30 totes.) However, the second-year back could do some damage even on reduced volume in Week 5 against the vulnerable Texans' run defense.