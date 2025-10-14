Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Scores early TD Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allgeier carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for six yards in Monday's 24-14 win over the Bills.
Allgeier got involved in the box score early with a 21-yard touchdown scamper on Atlanta's opening possession. The talented backup then took a back seat to starter Bijan Robinson, who ripped apart Buffalo's defense to the tune of 238 yards and a score of his own. Allgeier has generated some flex appeal after hitting pay dirt thrice over his last four appearances. There is a four-yard dud nestled in between, so fantasy managers should also be aware of Allgeier's drastic floor ahead of Sunday's tilt against San Francisco.
