Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Allgeier scored a one-yard touchdown one play after Bijan Robinson was stopped for no gain. Robinson got a rushing score in the third quarter, but Allgeier still leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns compared to Robinson's five. Allgeier maintains some fantasy value thanks to his goal-line usage, but he's averaging just 28.7 rushing yards per game heading into a Week 14 home game against Seattle's elite run defense.