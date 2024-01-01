Allgeier took five carries for 13 yards and caught his only target for a 75-yard touchdown during Sunday's 37-17 loss in Chicago.

Allgeier handled his fewest rushes in a game this season and fell below 3.0 yards per carry for the first time since Week 7, but he offset it by turning a screen pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke into the longest play from scrimmage of his two-year career. The score also marked Allgeier's third in the last five contests to push him to a new career best of five TDs. Next up for Allgeier is the Saints' 21st-ranked run defense (122.5 yards per game) in Week 18.