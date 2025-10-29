Allgeier rushed four times for four yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Allgeier played 40 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of the season. The fourth-year running back's touchdown came late in the fourth quarter and was the only trip to the end zone in the contest. In what turned out to be a surprising blowout against the Dolphins, the Falcons' offense was unable to get much going against a vulnerable Miami defense. Operating as the clear backup to Bijan Robinson, Allgeier remains one of the top insurance policies in fantasy in the event that Robinson were to miss time due to injury. With that said, the 25-year-old backup does hold a bit of standalone value due to having a nose for the end zone in 2025. Allgeier has recorded four touchdowns so far this season, already matching a career high set in 2023 across 17 games. Next up for the Falcons is a Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.