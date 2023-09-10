Allgeier rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers. He also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards.

Allgeier finished with more rushing attempts and rushing yards than Bijan Robinson, and the two running backs accounted for all three of the Falcons' touchdowns. Overall, Allgeier recorded 18 touches for 94 yards, while Robinson finished with 16 touches for 83 yards. Robinson is certainly the more dynamic back, but Allgeier consistently gets the job done and figures to have a solid role in Atlanta's run-heavy attack moving forward. It's also extremely encouraging to see Allgeier involved in the passing game, as he caught three or more passes just three times across 16 appearances last year.