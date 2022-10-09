Allgeier rushed 13 times for 45 yards during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay.
Allgeier led the backfield in rushing attempts during the first game without Cordarrelle Patterson, who's set to miss at least four contests while on IR with a knee injury. However, the rookie fifth-round pick struggled to find any running room against Tampa Bay's strong run defense. Caleb Huntley was a little more efficient on the ground, rushing eight times for 34 yards, but Avery Williams syphoned the only rushing touchdown. Allgeier figures to be the No. 1 guy with Patterson sidelined, but Atlanta certainly won't shy away from getting other guys involved, though the Falcons' running backs face another stiff test against the 49ers in Week 6.
