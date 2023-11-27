Allgeier rushed 10 times for 64 yards and wasn't targeted during the Falcons' 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Allgeier played a clear second fiddle to Bijan Robinson, who finished with 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown while also contributing a 3-32-1 line through the air. However, Allgeier's numbers were excellent considering his complementary role, and his yardage tally served as his highest since Week 1. Allgeier next faces what has occasionally been a vulnerable Jets rush defense in a Week 13 road matchup.