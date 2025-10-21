Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Struggles to produce in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allgeier rushed four times for 16 yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the 49ers.
Allgeier was a non-factor Sunday and got banged up in the fourth quarter. He returned a few plays later but didn't see any more touches. In the Falcons' three wins, Allgeier has rushed 42 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. In their losses, however, Allgeieer has totaled just 44 rushing yards on 15 attempts. When Atlanta gets behind, the game script limits Allgeier's fantasy value.
