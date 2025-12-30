Allgeier rushed 10 times for 23 yards in the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday night.

The reserve back saw backfield mate Bijan Robinson tear through the Rams for 195 rushing yards on 22 carries, but Allgeier had nowhere near the same amount of success finding running room. Allgeier's 2.3 yards per carry was his second-lowest figure of the season, yet the fourth-year pro could have a good opportunity to bounce back in a Week 18 regular-season finale against a vulnerable Saints run defense.