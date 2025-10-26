Allgeier (hip/knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After a week in which he was limited in all three practices due to hip and knee injuries and listed as questionable, Allgeier will be available to a Falcons offense Week 8 that will be led by QB Kirk Cousins, who is getting a spot start for the injured Michael Penix (knee). Allgeier has averaged just 3.6 YPC on his 57 rushes in six contests this season, but he could take advantage of the touches that don't go to top RB Bijan Robinson against a Miami defense that has allowed the fourth-most YPC (5.2) to opposing running backs in 2025.