Allgeier carried the ball 16 times for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.

After splitting work with Caleb Huntley in Week 6, Allgeier took hold of the lead back role against the Bengals by accounting for 16 of the team's 23 carries by running backs. He failed to tally a gain of at least 10 yards, though he did manage a pair of nine and eight-yard rushes, respectively. However, the highlight of his day came on a one-yard plunge into the end zone just before halftime -- the first touchdown of his career. Allgeier has at least 10 carries in five of his six games this season, tallying 50 or more rushing yards on three occasions.