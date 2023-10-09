Allgeier rushed 17 times for 40 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Falcons' 21-19 win over the Texans on Sunday. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch.

After back-to-back seven-carry tallies, Allgeier's workload shot up Sunday, with the second-year back even outpacing star backfield mate Bijan Robinson by three totes. Allgeier couldn't get much accomplished with the opportunity as his final line implies, but Robinson was also stymied to the tune of 3.3 yards per carry. While Robinson is clearly the lead option in the ground attack, Allgeier should continue to see his fair share of opportunities most weeks in head coach Arthur Smith's run-centric attack.