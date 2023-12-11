Allgeier rushed nine times for 40 yards and wasn't targeted in the Falcons' 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Allgeier's yardage total paced the Falcons' ground attack on a day when the Buccaneers' run defense mostly clamped down on him and backfield mate Bijan Robinson. Allgeier also went without a target for the third straight game, his longest such stretch this season. Allgeier was encouragingly only one rush attempt behind Robinson's tally, but the timeshare scenario in Atlanta's backfield lowers the former's fantasy ceiling more because of his lack of a consistent pass-catching role.