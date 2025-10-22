Allgeier was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to hip and knee injuries, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Allgeier has earned double-digit touches in four of six contests this season, but he's coming off the Falcons' Week 7 loss at San Francisco in which he took just four carries for 16 yards and wasn't targeted while starter Bijan Robinson notched 92 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD on 20 touches. With a pair of inujries now in tow, Allgeier will have two more chances to prove his health this week ahead of Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.