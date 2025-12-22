Allgeier rushed 16 times for 79 yards while losing six yards on his only reception in Sunday's 26-19 win over Arizona.

Allgeier surprisingly tied starter Bijan Robinson in carries a week after being limited to two touches against the Buccaneers. That's where the comparisons end, as the latter went off for 92 yards and a score as a receiver out of the backfield compared to the backup's negative production in that area Sunday. Allgeier's 16 carries tied his personal high this season, a total he reached twice back in Weeks 2 and 4. Allgeier's 126-475-8 rushing line across 15 games highlights his touchdown dependency while serving as Atlanta's change-of-pace back. The talented backup provides just enough upside to warrant flex consideration against the Rams next Monday.