Allgeier rushed eight times for 26 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for a two-yard touchdown in Saturday's 28-12 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Allgeier started the preseason finale while veterans Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson both got the night off. The rookie out of BYU made the most of the opportunity, scoring a two-yard touchdown through the air in the first quarter and finding paydirt again from four yards out on the ground in the fourth. Atlanta's backfield appears primed for a frustrating timeshare between Williams, Patterson and Allgeier in the regular season.