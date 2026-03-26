Goodson signed a contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Goodson will likely compete for a depth role in training camp behind Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson. Atlanta also has Nathan Carter and Carlos Washington under contract at running back. Goodson recorded 54 carries for 264 yards and one touchdown across 33 regular-season appearances for the Colts over the past three seasons while adding 19 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets.