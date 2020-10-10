Hall has been moved from the Falcons' practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta is in significant need of secondary depth, with Damontae Kazee (Achilles) having been shut down for the season, and Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) plus Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also unavailable for a Week 5 matchup against the Panthers. The 21-year-old made his NFL debut Week 3 against Chicago by logging 17 special-teams snaps, but he is yet to get involved on the defensive side in his young career.