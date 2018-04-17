Falcons' Tyson Graham: Joins Falcons

Graham signed a contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Graham signed on with the Colts last season as an undrafted free agent but was released by the team prior to the beginning of the regular season. At South Dakota, he registered 233 tackles, five interceptions and three sacks in 44 career games.

