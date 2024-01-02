Jefferson caught three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Bears.

Among Atlanta's wideouts, Jefferson finished with the second-most snaps, targets, receptions and receiving yards behind Drake London, who secured four receptions (10 targets) for 56 yards. The three receptions tied Jefferson's highest mark since being traded to the Falcons, but it still wasn't a fantasy-relevant performance as Atlanta's passing attack struggled, with starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke completing just 10 of 29 passes with three interceptions before being benched. Jefferson had eight receptions (15 targets) for 108 yards in five games with the Rams, but he has compiled just 10 catches (25 targets) for 88 yards in 11 games with the Falcons.