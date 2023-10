Head coach Arthur Smith said Atlanta will make a decision Saturday on Jefferson's status for Sunday's game against Washington, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jefferson was acquired Tuesday in a trade from the Rams. The wide receiver is healthy, but it remains to be seen if he has mastered enough of the playbook to make his Atlanta debut Sunday against the Commanders. If he plays, Jefferson's likely to have a limited role to begin his tenure with the Falcons.