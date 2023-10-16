Jefferson didn't catch a pass on two targets during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

The Falcons acquired Jefferson via trade with the Rams on Tuesday, and the 2020 second-round pick was thrown right into the fire Sunday. It's encouraging that he drew two targets after being with the team for only a few days, but it's unclear what his role will be moving forward. Drake London is the clear No. 1 wideout in Atlanta, but behind him, a plethora of guys are competing for snaps. In Week 6, KhaDarel Hodge (29), Mack Hollins (28), Scotty Miller (28) and Jefferson (22) all had similar snap counts.