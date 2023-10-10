The Rams traded Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Falcons for a 2025 sixth-rounder Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson earned at least an 83 percent share of snaps in the Rams' first four games of the season with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) on injured reserve. Upon Kupp's return to the lineup Week 5 against the Eagles, though, Jefferson logged just two plays. Earlier Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported L.A. was looking to move Jefferson, which has come to pass. Jefferson joins a WR-needy team in Atlanta, so he may be able to make an impact in short order along with Drake London, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge and Scotty Miller.