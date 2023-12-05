Jefferson didn't record a target during Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Despite playing his most offensive snaps since Week 9, Jefferson failed to record a target for the second time this season and the first time as a Falcon. Over his last four appearances, Jefferson has hauled in just two of seven targets for 27 yards. Atlanta's passing attack struggles to keep Drake London and Kyle Pitts relevant in fantasy, so Jefferson's value remains limited, at best.