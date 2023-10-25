Jefferson secured one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Jefferson recorded his first catch as a member of the Falcons on Sunday while earning two targets for the second straight week. The veteran saw a major uptick in playing time in his second game with Atlanta, playing 49 percent of offensive snaps after playing just 27 percent of snaps in Week 6. If Jefferson continues to operate as the Falcons' second option at wideout behind Drake London, he could earn more opportunities in the team's passing attack. The 27-year-old will look to continue his increased involvement on offense when the Falcons visit the Titans in Week 8.