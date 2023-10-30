Jefferson caught three of five targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Drake London (groin) leaving in the third quarter allowed Jefferson to handle his most usage since joining the Falcons. It also appears Jefferson is eating away at Mack Hollins' playing time, as the latter played a season-low 14 offensive snaps. If London is sidelined moving forward, Jefferson could emerge as Atlanta's top wide receiver, but expectations should be tempered, given pass catchers like London and Kyle Pitts have struggled to be consistent fantasy producers in this offense.