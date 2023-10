Jefferson is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons acquired Jefferson in a trade with the Rams on Tuesday, but it appears he's grasped the playbook quickly and will make his team debut Sunday. However, fantasy managers should expect the 2020 second-round pick to play a limited role during his first game with Atlanta. Across five games with Los Angeles this season, Jefferson caught eight of 15 targets for 108 yards.