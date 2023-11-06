Jefferson caught one of four targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

With Drake London (groin) sidelined and Mack Hollins (ankle) leaving the contest early, Jefferson played the second most offensive snaps (45) among Atlanta's wideouts. However, the newcomer failed to make a positive impression on his new team for a fourth straight week. Jefferson was consistently involved in the passing attack but secured just one reception. He also committed a penalty that wiped out a fourth-down conversion and got called for a personal foul after the Falcons' go-ahead touchdown that gave the Vikings good field position on their final drive. Between drops and penalties in recent weeks, Jefferson isn't trending in the right direction, but he'll likely keep getting opportunities if London and Hollins remain out moving forward.