Beasley is not listed on Atlanta's injury report Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Beasley wore a splint on one of his fingers during Thursday's practice, but does not appear to have suffered an injury of notable severity. The pass rusher seems on track to suit up unhindered for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and will look to build upon a Week 3 performance in which he logged his first sack of the 2018 season.

