Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Beasley (hamstring) is slated to resume running Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Beasley, who injured his hamstring in the Falcons' Week 2 win over the Packers, was held out of the Week 3 victory over the Lions as a result. While he doesn't seem to have a chance of playing Sunday against the Bills either, it sounds like Beasley might be able to return in Week 5 against the Dolphins, barring any unexpected setbacks in his recovery.