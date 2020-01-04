Falcons' Vic Beasley: Closes out 2019 with eight sacks
Beasley racked up 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 appearances for the Falcons in 2019.
The 27-year-old edge rusher enjoyed a late-season sack surge, compiling 6.5 sacks between Weeks 10 and 17 after accounting for just 11.5 in his preceding 38 games combined. This season Beasley was brought back by general manager Thomas Dimitroff on a fifth-year option worth $12.8 million, but it remains to be seen if he will fit into the budget for the cash-strapped 2020 Falcons. Ranking better than only Minnesota in available cap space, Atlanta will be forced into a decision on the Clemson product who was selected eighth overall in the 2015 draft.
