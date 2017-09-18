Play

Beasley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

The severity of Beasley's injury isn't clear. In his absence, the Falcons will depend upon Adrian Clayborn, Takkarist McKinley and Brooks Reed to set the edge.

