General manager Thomas Dimitroff said the Falcons will exercise Beasley's fifth-year team option, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Beasley is a 2015 first-round pick whose salary is guaranteed for injury only. The plan is for him to move back to defensive end in 2018, where he racked up 15.5 sacks during the 2016 season.

