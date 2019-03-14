Beasley's $12.8 million contract for 2019 became fully guaranteed Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Beasley, who paced the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, hasn't even managed two-thirds of that total over his last two seasons combined (10). The Atlanta brass still believed in the 2015 first-round pick's talent enough to bring him back for another year, but his form the past two seasons makes it difficult to relying on him re-emerging as a top-flight IDP. Takk McKinley now ranks as the clear No. 1 pass rusher in Atlanta.

