Falcons' Vic Beasley: Fifth-year option guaranteed
Beasley's $12.8 million contract for 2019 became fully guaranteed Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Beasley, who paced the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, hasn't even managed two-thirds of that total over his last two seasons combined (10). The Atlanta brass still believed in the 2015 first-round pick's talent enough to bring him back for another year, but his form the past two seasons makes it difficult to relying on him re-emerging as a top-flight IDP. Takk McKinley now ranks as the clear No. 1 pass rusher in Atlanta.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.