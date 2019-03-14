Beasley's fifth-year option worth $12.8 million became fully guaranteed Wednesday upon the dawn of the new league business year, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

And so begins the "prove it year" for Beasley, a one-time NFL sack leader (2016) and budding defensive superstar who has since faded into mediocrity with just 49 tackles and 10 sacks over his past 30 appearances. The former No. 8 overall selection was brilliant across his first two pro campaigns, and did just enough during his last two for Atlanta to provide him with the opportunity to generate pressure opposite Takk McKinley in 2019 despite his seemingly exorbitant price tag.