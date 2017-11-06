Beasley had five tackles and a sack in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.

Beasley hasn't been as effective as he was last season, but he's starting to find his stride. He now has a sack in four of seven games this year, and he's tallied 11 tackles through his last three games. He'll have a tougher task in Week 10 against a Cowboys offensive line that has only allowed 10 sacks this season.