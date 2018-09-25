Falcons' Vic Beasley: First sack of season
Beasley recorded two tackles, both solo, and a sack across 65 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
The Falcons were without Takkarist McKinley (groin) and backup Derrick Shelby (groin) in Sunday's loss, leaving Beasley to take on an expanded role on the defensive line -- he logged 82 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
