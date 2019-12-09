Falcons' Vic Beasley: Gets to Kyle Allen twice in Week 14
Beasley tallied four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 40-20 win against the Panthers.
The 2016 sack champion was able to generate pressure on Kyle Allen's blind side in Week 14, delivering a punishing blow that forced the ball into the hands of Falcons teammate Tyeler Davison. Following a disappointing start to the year that saw Beasley manage just 1.5 sacks through Week 8, the 27-year-old edge rusher has amassed 4.5 sacks over his past five appearances, providing a boost in contract leverage as he plays out his fifth-year option. There may not be many opportunities to get home in Week 15, however, with Beasley and the Falcons' front seven facing off against a San Francisco offensive line that ranks No. 7 in the NFL with just 61 QB hits allowed.
