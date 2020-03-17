Play

Beasley agreed Tuesday on a contract with the Titans, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network,Beasley will ink a one-year deal with Tennessee worth $9.5 million guaranteed, with a maximum value of of $12 million. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded 42 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games. The 27-year-old racked up 15.5 sacks for the Falcons in 2016, so his addition has the potential to be a big boost to the Titans' pass rush in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories