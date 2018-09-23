Falcons' Vic Beasley: Knows Falcons must generate pass rush
Beasley pointed out the importance of collapsing the pocket on Saints quarterback Drew Brees in Sunday's matchup, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "If you allow a quarterback like Brees to step up in the pocket, he'll just pick you apart all day," Beasley said Saturday.
The Falcons are entering Week 3 short-handed at all levels of the defense, especially along the defensive line. Vic Beasley Jr. will be on the field for Atlanta, but the team will be without starting defense end Takkarist Mckinley (groin) and backup Derrick Shelby (groin) for this pivotal NFC South showdown. Over the past seven games between the Falcons and Saints, Atlanta has won all four matchups in which the defense has been able to record at least two sacks on Brees, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure.
